LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group calling itself "American Freedom Fighters" and protesters exchanged words at Jefferson Square Park on Saturday.
The confrontation happened for about an hour before the American Freedom Fighters, who marched downtown from Waterfront Park, left the area. Words were exchanged, and at one point two men began shoving each other.
Opposing protesters face off in downtown Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 5, 2020.
Pictured: a man calling himself "The Angry Viking" leads a group in downtown Louisville for an "American Patriot Pride" rally on Sept. 5, 2020. The group faced off with other protesters calling for the arrest of LMPD officers involved in the drug raid that killed Breonna Taylor in March 2020.
IMAGES | Protesters face off in Jefferson Square on Kentucky Derby Day
Pictured: a man calling himself "The Angry Viking" leads a group in downtown Louisville for an "American Patriot Pride" rally on Sept. 5, 2020. The group faced off with other protesters calling for the arrest of LMPD officers involved in the drug raid that killed Breonna Taylor in March 2020.
One of the group's leaders, who calls himself "The Angry Viking," told a small group of protesters that he expected to find the NFAC (Not F---ing Around Coaltion) downtown. NFAC, another armed militia, is expected to protest on Saturday, which is the rescheduled date for the Kentucky Derby.
Louisville Metro Police arrived and directed protesters back to Jefferson Square Park as the American Freedom Fighters left the area.
LMPD Sgt. Lamont Washington said police had "several units" near Jefferson Square Park but decided against coming sooner because it was unsafe because of the crowd's size and because police did not want to escalate the situation.
"It was best to stage, call for additional resources to come downtown and see what developed," Washington said in a news release. "The two groups continued to engage, working to separate themselves from each other.
"As the tensions subsided and the groups began to move together down Jefferson toward Second Street, we were able to safely bring officers into the area to create a barrier across Jefferson to separate the two groups."