LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Night Ranger will be performing at the Kentucky State Fair this summer.
In a news release announcing more concerts, fair organizers said Night Ranger will take the stage on Thursday, Aug. 25 with special guest Noah Guthrie.
On Friday, Aug. 19, Con Funk Shun and Midnight Star will perform, while on Monday, Aug. 22, We The Kingdom and Ann Wilson. All three concerts will begin at 8 p.m.
Country star Trace Adkins, the Oak Ridge Boys and Russell Dickerson are also part of this year's concert lineup.
Early bird ticket pricing:
Fairgoers can save more than 50% by purchasing admission tickets in advance. Early bird tickets are available until Aug. 5 and are $8 per person including parking. Admission at the gate is $10 per person and $10 parking per standard vehicle. Save $5 by purchasing Midway Unlimited Ride Wristbands online before the fair begins. Kentucky State Fair admission and ride wristbands are available online via Ticketmaster and at participating Kroger locations. Visit kystatefair.org/tickets for details.
The Kentucky State Fair runs Aug. 18-28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. For more information, visit https://kystatefair.org/tickets or find the Fair on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
