NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Fire crews are working to determine what caused a fire to break out at a southern Indiana strip mall late Tuesday evening.
Officials told WDRB the fire started around 8:15 at the corner of State Street and Daisy Lane in New Albany. Several businesses are located in the strip mall, including the Tucker's American Favorites restaurant, Sun Tan City and Neon Nails.
New Albany fire officials said an employee at the Sun Tan City smelled smoke and called 911. It is believed the fire may have started in the back of Neon Nails, but firefighters still aren't sure what sparked it.
New Albany Fire on scene of smoke coming from a strip mall at Daisy Summit and State Street. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/aZIHGnuPqu— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) May 27, 2020
Waiting update from chief. Looks like fire is out. pic.twitter.com/lVQivhVfA6— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) May 27, 2020
Fire crews believe fire began at back of nail salon. Employee at next door Sun Tan City smelled smoke. Took crews an hour to fully put out fire. No one hurt. @WDRBNews— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) May 27, 2020
No one was injured. It took about an hour for firefighters to fully extinguish the fire.
