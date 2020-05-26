NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Fire crews are working to determine what caused a fire to break out at a southern Indiana strip mall late Tuesday evening.

Officials told WDRB the fire started around 8:15 at the corner of State Street and Daisy Lane in New Albany. Several businesses are located in the strip mall, including the Tucker's American Favorites restaurant, Sun Tan City and Neon Nails.

New Albany fire officials said an employee at the Sun Tan City smelled smoke and called 911. It is believed the fire may have started in the back of Neon Nails, but firefighters still aren't sure what sparked it.

No one was injured. It took about an hour for firefighters to fully extinguish the fire.

