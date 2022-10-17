LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A massive fire destroyed a warehouse and sent thick smoke to neighborhoods across Evansville, Indiana.
Firefighters said the fire started around 4:30 a.m. Monday at the Morton Warehouse near U.S. 41 and the Lloyd Expressway.
Officials said all off-duty firefighters were called in to help, according to a report by WEHT.
It took crews about four-and-a-half hours to get the fire under control. No one was hurt.
Firefighters said the wind made extinguishing the flames more challenging this morning.
There's no word on what caused the fire.
