LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Firefighters in Mt. Washington rushed to put out a large house fire that broke out around midnight on Saturday.
Mt. Washington Fire Protection said no one was injured in the house fire. The fire started in a garage on Clovis Court in the Cedar Ridge Estates neighborhood. The fire spread to the attic and second floor of the home.
It took more than 40 first responders and about 32,000 gallons of water to get the blaze under control.
The fire district said the family that lives there was able to get out safely, but there was extensive damage to the home.
