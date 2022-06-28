LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A home in the Jacobs neighborhood was extensively damaged by a fire Tuesday morning.
Louisville Fire Department Maj. Bobby Cooper said in a release that firefighters went to a structure fire in the 3600 block of Woodruff Avenue, near Berry Boulevard, around 3:35 a.m. There was a heavy fire at a two-story home, when crews arrived.
Three people had escaped the fire before firefighters arrived.
Cooper said firefighters "quickly" entered and searched the buildings to work on the interior fire. With homes on both sides of fire, crews also worked to protect the neighboring homes.
It took 25 firefighters around 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.
Cooper said the main building suffered "extensive damage," but adjacent structures had minor damage.
No one was injured during the fire.
Arson investigators are trying to determine a cause for the fire.
