LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say carjackings and attempted carjackings are happening all across the city of Louisville.
"For the last few years we've had a tremendous increase in the amount of carjackings we've had in our city and they continue to be that way," said LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.
LMPD did not give specific numbers on carjacking reports, but said these crimes are happening in multiple areas across Louisville.
"It's widespread. I think to say you go to any place in the city and you're going to be immune from it would be erroneous," Mitchell said.
Just days ago, LMPD said a woman's car was stolen on Lovers Lane near Fern Creek Road. The victim told police she was at a stop sign when another car rear-ended her. She told police two men showed her a gun and ordered her to hand over the keys.
"In most situations, at least the threat of violence may have been there for some and in some cases where guns were displayed or fired upon vehicles," said Mitchell.
Jeffersontown Police have also seen similar reports, but not as many as LMPD.
"We've only seen a couple here most recently," said Officer Steve Fisher, community resource officer for Jeffersontown Police.
Fisher said most victims are women and most victims are young, in their teens or 20s.
According to Fischer, carjackings or attempted carjackings usually occur when a driver is stopped at a stop light or stop sign. The car is then bumped by another vehicle and the driver pulls over.
"They think they've been involved in an accident and they pull over. The subject(s) come up and demand their vehicle and take off in their vehicle and that's pretty much how it's been going on," said Fisher. "We've seen the suspects have been armed."
Police are giving tips for drivers to stay safe:
- Be aware of your surroundings and trust your instincts
- Try not to travel alone, especially at night
- If you feel like someone is following you, call police
- Keep your car doors locked
- If you don't feel safe, drive to a well-lit area that is well populated
"No property is worth your life. Property and things can be replaced. Your life cannot. Let them have (the car). Hopefully we can find it for you," said Fisher.
Fisher said police believe many of the stolen vehicles are being used to commit other carjackings.