LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --The Powerball jackpot goes to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.
No ticket for Monday’s drawing matched the white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 21. The jackpot was estimated at $900 million.
The new jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing would be the third highest in U.S. history, and it will keep growing until someone wins. Ticket buyers have a chance at $1 billion paid out in yearly increments or a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes.
Five people won $1 million after matching all five numbers -- including one in Kentucky. No information has been released about where the ticket was sold.
Other $1 million winning tickets were sold in Connecticut, Florida, New York and Pennsylvania.
The odds of winning a jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball in November 2022.
The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 38 consecutive drawings.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Copyright 2023. WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All right reserved.