LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A noise complaint about loud music led Louisville Metro Police to a stash of drug-laced candy.
Police say officers from LMPD's Fourth Division responded to the noise complaint earlier this week. When a suspect opened the door, police said they discovered another problem.
"They knocked on a door, the people opened, and the odor of marijuana was heavy," said LMPD Spokesman Lamont Washington.
Washington said officers found gummy bears and other treats that were laced with THC. He said they take this case very seriously.
"What if that candy gummy was sprinkled with Fentanyl?" he said. "These monsters out here are cutting all kinds of stuff with Fentanyl. So now you buy a THC-laced gummy, and next thing you know, you have an opioid addition."
Investigators are not releasing information about the case or where the drug-laced candy may have been distributed. A picture of the candy is posted on the department's Facebook page and led to both praise and criticism from the public.
"For everybody out there that's first in our comment section to say, 'it's just weed,' it may be legal in some states. It's not legal here," he said. "And as long as it is not legal here, we are going to enforce it."
Dr. Ashley Webb, director of the Kentucky Poison Control Center, said candy-laced with drugs has been a problem in other cities and states.
"Kids don't know the difference," Webb said. "You can look at any state where that has been approved, and the number of kids who have gotten into those products has skyrocketed. And those states have had to take action and start those products to be in child-resistant containers and have appropriate packaging and labeling."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.