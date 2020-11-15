LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the largest annual livestock shows in the world didn't stop for the COVID-19 pandemic, but event organizers had to tighten the reins a bit.
The North American International Livestock Expo is underway at the Kentucky Expo Center and typically draws more than 200,000 people to the greater Louisville area. No visitors are allowed in 2020, however, only those buying, selling and judging livestock.
"Now that we're in virtual school we are out there a lot more, but usually it requires a lot of our time to prepare," said Bryanna Smith who has been showing cows since she was little. Smith and her brother spend hours a day making sure their animals are in the best shape and fetch the most money in their category.
Gov. Andy Beshear green-lighted the event during the pandemic on the condition that participants followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
"They are so tickled to have the opportunity to be here; they are willing to do what the need to do to make it work — to be the example and demonstrate that," said David Beck, CEO of Kentucky Venues.
With CDC guidelines in place, the show has fewer animals this year, but that number is still nearly 17,000.
Most of the animals are pampered with plenty of grooming to look their best for their big day. Every few feet in the Expo Center, there are animals getting haircuts, groom, washed or enjoying a massage.
"We have a bond with them," Smith said. "It's definitely hard at the end of the show season to turn them out and have to accept a new animal each year."
The championship rodeo is not happening this year, nor are many of the competitions, banquets and receptions that often follow. School tours were also cancelled.
But for Smith and her family, just participating the event is meaningful. It provides a few days to show off the hard work of her family and hundreds of families around the country.
"I am a fourth generation of showing cattle," Smith said, "so it is important that we still carry on that tradition."
