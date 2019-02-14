LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The North End Cafe will close its Highlands location at 2116 Bardstown Road, as well the adjacent North End Slice pizza restaurant, on Feb. 24, according to an employee at the restaurant.
The original North End Cafe at 1722 Frankfort Avenue in Clifton will remain open, according to the employee.
The restaurant group's partners -- Christopher S. Seckman, Walton H. Jones and Whitney F. Jones -- did not immediately respond to a request for comment relayed through their attorney.
The North End owners are fighting the federal government in court over allegations that they failed to pay more than $130,000 in overtime to employees during a nearly three-year period.
The case concerns whether the Highlands and Clifton restaurants -- which are operated through separate companies -- are a single employer for overtime purposes or distinct entities.
North End Cafe's position is that the two restaurants are distinct.
There is no indication the closing of the Bardstown Road restaurant is a result of the case.
The lawsuit, filed in November, is still in the opening stages. A judge has not yet entered a schedule for how the case will proceed.
North End Cafe started on Frankfort Avenue in 2003, while the Highlands location was added in 2012, according to its website.
