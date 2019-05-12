LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An increased police presence will greet students Monday morning at North Oldham Middle School after a threat circulated social media on Friday.
In a post on the school's website, administrators say they, along with Oldham County Police, were made aware of a possible threat against the middle school that had allegedly been circulating several social media platforms.
School officials say an investigation was conducted and found the threat to not be credible, and it is safe for students to come to school Monday morning.
"We look forward to finishing out the remainder of the school year with the safety of our students on the forefront, as we do each and every day of the year. We have 13 days of educational opportunities ahead of us and plan to utilize each day to the fullest," the post on the school's website read.
Additional police will be present at the school for reassurance, though officials say they are confident there is no credible threat.
