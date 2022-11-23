LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman in northern Kentucky struck it rich when she scored the top prize on the Kentucky Lottery's new $50 500X ticket.
The Dry Ridge, Kentucky, resident doesn't want to give her name, but said she bought the winning ticket earlier this month out of a vending machine at Crittenden Fastlane in Crittenden, which is south of Florence.
"After I won thirty dollars on a Jackpot Fortune ticket, I went back in the store to cash in my ticket. That's when I noticed there was a new fifty-dollar ticket. So, I took my winnings and bought one of them (500X ticket)," she said in a written statement released by the Kentucky Lottery.
As she scratched off the 500X ticket, she uncovered a "500X" multiplier symbol with a prize amount below of $1,500, according to the release. Next to the "500X" symbol was a "100X" multiplier symbol, with a $2,500 prize. The symbols she revealed totaled the game’s $1 million top prize.
She remembers thinking: "Is that one thousand dollars? No wait, that’s one million. I was in shock. I couldn't sleep."
The big winner showed up at lottery headquarters the next day, walking away with a check for $710,000, after taxes.
The Grant County woman told officials she is thankful for her winnings and plans to pay off her car and buy some land.
Crittenden Fastlane will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
