LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville health organizations are working to provide better access to COVID-19 vaccines to minority communities.
Thursday morning Norton Healthcare hosted a pop-up vaccine clinic at the First Virginia Avenue Missionary Baptist Church in west Louisville to administer 500 doses of the the Moderna vaccine.
This is the sixth time Norton has held a drive-thru vaccination clinic at a local church. Organizers say community members with vaccine hesitancy are more likely to be vaccinated after seeing their own pastor get the dose.
"If a vaccine helps a person to shun a virus, it's a good thing and so it's coming from God," said Pastor Charles Duncan. "And whenever good things come from God we should open our hands and take advantage of it."
The second doses will be administered at the church in four weeks.
