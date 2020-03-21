LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Norton Healthcare implemented a no-visitor policy Saturday that will be in place "until further notice" during the COVID-19 outbreak.
"This is a proactive measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19," Norton Healthcare officials said in a news release. "All Norton Healthcare hospitals, doctors' offices and outpatient medical centers are following this policy."
The exceptions include:
- One visitor for in-person discharge instructions for inpatients or urgent/emergent procedures.
- One visitor for patients who are physically or cognitively impaired.
- Two visitors for patients at the end of life.
- Two visitors for pediatric patients (under 17 years old) including NICU.
- One visitor for pediatric patients (under 17 years old) who have a pending or positive COVID-19 test. The visitor must not have COVID-19.
- For maternity patients, one partner is permitted, and if applicable, one birth support person.
- Clergy are allowed for palliative care emergency care and hospice care patient support.
All exempted visitors will be screened before entering Norton Healthcare hospitals. Any visitors who enter the hospital are required to stay in the patient's room for the entire visit. Once the visitor leaves the patient's room, he or she must immediately leave the hospital, according to the new policy.
All patients at doctors' offices will also complete a health screening prior to their appointment. Pediatric patients are allowed to have one parent or guardian in the room, but adult patients must let their provider know prior to an appointment if they need additional support.
