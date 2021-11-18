LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare opened its first fully bilingual medical practice Thursday in Okolona.
La Clinica on Preston Highway, near the intersection with Outer Loop has a goal to improve the health of Louisville's growing Latino population. Translation services have always been available at Norton Healthcare facilities, but this is the first office at which all employees are bilingual.
"Sometimes, interpreters cannot understand the culture, the ideology, the problems of the Hispanic person, and that creates a problem," said Dr. Juan G. Polo of Norton Healthcare. "So having a Hispanic, bilingual clinic will improve a lot the care for our Hispanic community."
The practice covers all general medicine concerns for adults and is accepting new patients.
The pediatric office upstairs has some staff who are bilingual.
