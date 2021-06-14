LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare opened a new neuroscience facility Monday at the Norton Medical Plaza on Brownsboro Road.
The new location has 48,000 square feet of clinical, diagnostic and rehabilitation space.
It allows patients to undergo neurological testing and procedures at the same site as their routine office visits.
"Bringing multiple passionate providers in the neurosciences from different perspectives and different backgrounds and bring them into one space to work with patients," said Dr. David Sun of the Norton Neuroscience Institute. "We don't have a division of neurology and a division of neurosurgery and a division of neuropsychology. We just have one family of experts with different backgrounds and different perspectives addressing everybody's issues."
Norton Healthcare invested $15 million in the project.
The rehab space will have equipment like a virtual reality balance assessment system, a driving simulator and robotic-assisted therapy.
The goal is to help patients recover and live independently.
