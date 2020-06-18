LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is testing three new treatments for coronavirus symptoms.
Researchers started trials for a drug to help COVID-19 patients who need oxygen in the hospital. The drug is designed to reduce lung inflammation.
A second trial for two other drugs will determine a patient's immune response and if inflammation is blocked.
The third trial tests the effectiveness of antibodies in treating heart issues stemming from COVID-19.
