LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local healthcare professionals are teaming up to improve medical access and care for children.
Norton Healthcare, the University of Louisville's Physicians-Pediatrics and the U of L School of Medicine signed an affiliation agreement to improve healthcare access and medical care for children. The merger will provide improved access to care, increases in clinical research, one combined electronic medical record for each patient, and multidisciplinary clinics that allow patients with serious and chronic illnesses to see multiple specialists on the same day.
The merger is expected to add more than 20 multidisciplinary clinics over the course of two years, with approximately 600 employees within 21 different practices taking part in the transition.
"By linking together the best pediatric providers who are committed to providing safe, high-quality care, we will make it easier for families to access comprehensive medical care for their children," Norton Healthcare President and CEO Russell F. Cox said in a news release.
The affiliation is set to begin in February 2020.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.