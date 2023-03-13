LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While people feel the effects of this weekend's time change and losing an hour of sleep, experts are sharing tips to combat the impact daylight saving time also has on kids.
It may have been a bit harder to get them up Monday morning, and they might seem exhausted after a day at school.
Dr. Katy Hopkins, a child and adolescent psychologist with Norton Healthcare, said it could take about a week to adjust to the change. She said a consistent bedtime routine will help kids adjust this week, and sleep better overall.
Hopkins recommends getting in the habit of a relaxing bedtime routine, like reading a book or quietly listening to calming music. She said the room should be dark, especially since we'll soon begin seeing more light in the evenings.
Screen time also needs to be stopped at least an hour or two before bedtime, Hopkins said.
"If kids are watching a screen, whether that be a TV or a tablet or a phone, right up until lights out, it's going to take that much longer for melatonin to be released in the brain to send those messages that its time to go to sleep," she said.
Hopkins said getting enough sleep is what's most important. School-aged children and elementary school students need 10 to 11 hours each night. Middle and high school students need eight to 10 hours of sleep per night.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.