LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A reported bomb threat shut down part of downtown Louisville Monday morning.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in an email that police were called to the Commonwealth Attorney's building just before 10 a.m. on Monday.
There was a heavy police presence near Jefferson Square Park for about two hours.
Mitchell said the building in the 500 block of West Liberty Street was evacuated by employees before police arrived. He said the LMPD Bomb Squad searched the building along with the LMPD K-9 unit and did not find anything.
WDRB also saw employees evacuating from the Kentucky Unemployment office at Sixth and Cedar Streets.
The Louisville Metro Department of Corrections said the public side of its building was evacuated including arraignment court, but operations resumed by noon.
Liberty and Sixth Streets were closed for the investigation but reopened before noon.
