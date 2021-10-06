LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are new details about the report on the 2018 plane crash that killed Louisville City FC founder Wayne Estopinal and two others.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report does not list a cause of the crash, which is expected in a final report. The updated report reveals Estopinal's plane crashed less than four minutes after taking off from Clark Regional Airport in Jeffersonville, Indiana, in November 2018. All three people on board were killed, including pilot Andrew Davis and marketing executive Sandra Johnson.
The pilot went through all the required checks and was cleared to ascend to 10,000 feet when the plane started to bank left and rolled. The report says the total time from the beginning of the roll to impact was just 35 seconds. The pilot issued a mayday call nine seconds before impact.
Much of the factual report focuses on winglets added to the plane in May 2018 to enhance performance. The equipment had been returned to the manufacturer for a correction in July before being reinstalled. The plane had about 193 flight hours from then until the crash.
About six months after the crash, the FAA said all Cessna airplanes with that winglet system would have to be modified before being allowed to fly.
In its response to the NTSB report, the company that makes the winglets said it could not find sufficient data to determine what caused the initial roll which escalated into a condition that was not recoverable.
The NTSB has not given a timeline for the final report's release.
