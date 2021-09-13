LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular burger restaurant in Louisville is temporarily closing.
Liz and Jesse Hout, owners of Grind Burger Kitchen, said they're closing the restaurant for a few weeks. The restaurant in NuLu plans to be reopened before Halloween.
"There are a dozen reasons why but mostly we're all just so exhausted," the Facebook post states. "We have been running this company for almost 10 years. Lots of ups and downs over that decade. It requires everyone to be at the top of their game constantly."
The closure will allow the restaurant to revamp the menu and make repairs.
Staff will focus on Oskar's Slider Bar and Smor Nordic Bakery during the closure.
