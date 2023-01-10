LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for the estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot.
The numbers are: 7-13-14-15-18
Mega Ball: 9
Megaplier: 3
To check your numbers, click here. If no one hits Tuesday's jackpot, the amount will grow. The next drawing is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 p.m.
It has been nearly three months since someone hit the jackpot. Regardless of how long it takes, the odds of winning the top lottery prize don't change, and they're formidable at 1 in 302.6 million. But someone will eventually match all six numbers and win the jackpot, which now ranks as the fifth-largest in U.S. history.
The $1.1 billion prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity with 30 payments over 29 years. Winners usually prefer cash, which for Tuesday night's drawing would be an estimated $576.8 million.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
