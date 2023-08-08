LOUISVILE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for Tuesday's estimated $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot.
The numbers are: 13-19-20-32-33
Mega Ball: 14
Megaplier: 2X
If someone hits the jackpot, the cash option is an estimated $783.3 million.
The jackpot is the third-largest in U.S history after 31 straight drawings without a winner.
If no one hits the jackpot, it will grow again. The next drawing is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 11, at 11 p.m.
The prize has steadily grown to tie with a Mega Millions jackpot won in January.
Mega Millions jackpot winners are so rare thanks to incredibly long odds of one in 302.6 million. The last time someone won the game’s top prize was April 18. The $1.58 billion payout is for a winner who opts for an annuity, doled out over 30 years. Winners usually prefer a lump sum option, which for Tuesday would be about $783.3 million.
A big slice of those winnings would go toward federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery payouts.
Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each; in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes. Half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold to support causes and retailer commissions. Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.
