LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Horseracing, bourbon, and a rising LGBTQ scene are just some of the reasons Louisville just landed on the New York Times' list of 52 places to go in 2023.
The city comes in at number 40 on the list.
The listing says Louisville is among the most beautiful cities, but somehow "flies under the radar."
It mentions the park system designed by Frederick Olmsted and the city's bourbon-fueled lively spirit.
The city's LGBTQ scene is also mentioned, thriving with hot spots like Chill Bar in the Highlands and Play Dance Bar in Butchertown hosting regular drag nights.
It also talks about the Kentucky Derby, which will celebrate the 150th running in 2024.
London topped the list at No. 1.
To read the article, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.