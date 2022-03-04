LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An off-duty Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officer who lives in the Sixth Division sprang into action during a midday chaotic crime scene on Quiet Way on Sunday.
“I just heard the gun shots,” said officer Maranda Grayson. “I went to go load my weapon and called 911 and ran outside.”
Grayson was with the son of the man accused of killing the boy's mother.
Police said 32-year-old Christopher Gordon shot Angelica James to death, as well as shooting her 10-year-old son in the hand and shoulder before kidnapping their 2-year-old son and sending police on a brief chase for the vehicle and a four-day manhunt.
Grayson and another neighbor were able to help the 10-year-old boy who was left behind and later taken to Norton Children's Hospital for treatment.
“Saw the mother on the ground and I went to go help with her,” said Grayson who performed CPR until paramedics arrived.
Two days later, Grayson returned to work as normal and met with Metro Corrections Director Dwayne Clark who recognized her bravery with the Award of Valor.
“They meet the call, they don’t run from it, they run to it,” said Clark.
Grayson was also recognized in a Metro Council proclamation in December. She was among six officers who saved the lives of two inmates in the same day, and during a shift only three officers were staffed to handle 400 inmates.
Even so, the harrowing experience has deeply affected her.
She told reporters Friday she doesn’t feel like a hero to the two boys who are now without a mom.
“I would have if she was still here,” said Grayson, while holding back tears. “It really doesn’t feel any different than any other day.”
Grayson returned to work as normal and declined the mental health support offered by Louisville's jail.
“I personally met with her when she returned to work and offered those to her and even offered her some time off,” said Clark. “But being the person that she is, she would rather continue to work.”
Grayson said she is heartbroken for the boy.
“I’m happy to know that his brother is back home and the guy that is caught ... he’s here,” said Grayson.
