LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oxmoor Center is planning to transform an unused section of its second floor into office space, known as the Oxmoor Office Center.
JLL, the company handling the leasing efforts for the new space, said it's available now for tenants to plan and design offices.
"The second floor of the mall is currently a decommissioned shell space," said Morgan LaCroix, a vice president with JLL.
LaCroix said that could be anything from general office space to medical offices to co-working. There could be one tenant for the entire 28,405 square feet or it could be separated for multiple tenants to create offices.
"It's meant to enhance the existing ecosystem of the mall," she said. "You have everything you need in one central location from dining, retail, to destination entertainment concepts like Topgolf."
Guests shopping at the mall would not have access to the offices. However, those working in the offices would be able to access the second floor from inside the mall or from a door outside, right next to Z Gallerie.
Rick Ashton, also with JLL, said this concept is coming at a time during the COVID-19 pandemic when some people are no longer working from home.
"It's going to be something that, as people return to the office, this is going to provide a very nice amenity," Ashton said.
LaCroix said there are no tenants yet, but several have expressed interest. To connect with JLL and learn more about the concept, click here.
