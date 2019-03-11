LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Agents from the Louisville branch of the FBI are investigating after a woman's body was found at Mammoth Cave National Park.
A spokesperson for Mammoth Cave National Park says the body was unresponsive found laying in the cemetery in the Barren County area of the park Monday.
Officials identified the victim Monday evening as Mariah Amber Decru, 23, of Park City, Kentucky. She was found around 9:40 a.m. by a person who then reported the incident to the Barren County Glasgow Dispatch. The Park City Volunteer Fire Department then alerted park rangers about the body around 10 a.m.
FBI agents are working with the National Park Service on the investigation.
Decru's cause of death has not been released.
