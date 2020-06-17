JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The newest park in this southern Indiana town has quickly become a hot-spot for people enjoying the outdoors. But about 100 yards off one of the walking trails at Chapel Lake Park, rusty, empty ammunition canisters litter the side of a gravel access road.
It's a blast from the past for Mayor Mike Moore.
"It says on here the stamp of 1968 in May," Mayor Moore read off one of the canisters that measure a few feet tall. "I would have been four years old when this was made."
He said he's not surprised to find the large metal cylinders out on the River Ridge development right off Lewman Way.
"I think it's just cool. I mean this is our history. The old Army ammunition plant," he said.
Jerry Acy, executive director of the River Ridge Development Authority, believes the 20 or so canisters are shipping containers, not explosives or shell casings.
"The propellant that was produced here at the ammunition plant was packaged into these canisters of different sizes and shipped to some other location," said Acy.
While the ammunition plant was here through World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, Acy said the area has been cleaned thoroughly.
"My guess is somebody just decided these were empty and couldn't be used, so someone along the way just decided to throw them off the side of the train," said Acy.
But Moore said relics like these are just another reason families should come out and explore Chapel Lake Park.
"You all happened upon it and discovered it. I would encourage more people to come out to Chapel Lake Park and take a walk around. You'll find some really cool things," he said.
Acy said someone with the development authority will remove the canisters and dispose of them properly. The city also hopes to put up a sign to discourage people from taking this path.
