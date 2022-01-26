LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Old Forester Distilling Company is teaming up with the Roots 101 African-American Museum in Louisville to honor Black History Month.
As part of the commemoration, the public is being offered free admission to the Roots 101 museum on Feb. 3, 2022.
Old Forester Distillery is also helping raise money for the museum by selling bottles from a single barrel of bourbon chosen by Roots 101 and Kentucky's Original Black Bourbon Enthusiasts. Proceeds will support the museum and "its mission to promote understanding and appreciation of African Americans' achievement, contribution and experiences.
"I have always said legacies matter,” Lamont Collins, founder of Roots 101, said in a news release. “There’s no doubt that the legacy of Brown-Forman is a beacon in Louisville. The company is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion – and we are honored to partner with Old Forester to introduce more people to Roots 101.”
This is the first time Roots 101 and KOBBE have joined to select a barrel of Old Forester.
Old Forester, located at 117 Main Street on Whiskey Row, is just steps from Roots 101, which moved to its new location at 124 N. First Street last year. To learn more about museum, click here.
