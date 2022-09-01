LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are moving ahead to expand the Oldham County Courthouse, months after it landed at its final resting place.
However, those plans will take longer to execute than originally expected.
Despite the original $29 million price tag and expected completion date of the end of this year, both the cost and completion have changed. It's largely due to supply chain issues and shortages that have continued since the pandemic.
"It's gonna take a lot more money and a lot more time," said Oldham County Judge Executive David Voegele.
The move started in March to accommodate a 47,600 square foot expansion in the heart of La Grange. In May, the two-story, 800-ton building and its dome was lifted off the ground through the use of heavy equipment and supports and slowly moved 63 feet to a new foundation.
The next phases of the project could take until 2025 to complete because of supply problems. The estimated price is also jumping from around $29 million to $40 million.
Construction has slowed at the site, but contractors are working with what they have.
"If you can't put a switchgear in a building, you can't put lights in the building," said Chris Smyth, with Wehr Construction. "If you don't lights in the building, you can't work."
Wehr is managing the project for the county. Smyth does estimates for the company and said that the courthouse isn't the only project facing these issues related to supply.
"It is happening across this industry and it is one of the challenges," he said. "Associated General Contractors put out an alert in February, showing that construction costs are up 21% nationwide."
While construction must wait for supply and affordable bids from sub-contactors, the county is asking for patience and understanding from the community.
"There's a lot of activity underway in our region and we're competing for the people to do it as well," Judge Voegele said.
Built in the 1800s, the courthouse was the second oldest standing courthouse in Kentucky, according to records.
