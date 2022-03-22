LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The relocation of a historic portion of Oldham County's courthouse is going faster than expected, officials said Monday.
Crews aren't done moving the 800-ton building yet, though, because of the large scale of the job.
"Originally, we were thinking that it would move 16-ish inches every hour," project engineer Cameron Mathis said. "So obviously, a slow move. But they were able to move it 27 feet in an hour-and-a-half."
Next, crews will move the building to the west about 20 feet after concrete is poured.
The Oldham County Courthouse is the second oldest in the state of Kentucky, and records show the building is decaying.
The moving project includes some demolition and construction of a new building. It's expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
