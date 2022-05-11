LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County historic courthouse should land at its final resting place on Wednesday.
It's tough to see progress because the heavy equipment and specialized supports are moving so slowly. The two story building and its dome moves a few feet every 15 minutes or so. Then the crews reset the hydraulic arms, and move it another three feet over and over again.
Danny Cain heads up the project for Edwards Moving and Rigging.
"The move has done very well so far, but every time you’re moving a building that’s 820 tons or 1.6 million plus pounds, it’s not a fast process," he said.
Built in the 1800s, the historic Oldham County Judicial Center makes its final move of about 63 feet to a new foundation that has already been poured. The courthouse was the second oldest standing courthouse in Kentucky, according to records.
The move started in March to accommodate a 47,600 square foot expansion in the heart of La Grange. It’s a $29 million project, and a huge part of it was preserving some of the history in the town.
Spectators are stopping to watch the process, and most are happy to see it going well.
"They’re spending a lot of money but it’s worth it," said one man.
"I’m glad they’re preserving part of the old building," said another local man.
It's no easy process, and those watching the methodical work appreciate what's going into the effort.
"I don't think I'd want to be one of those guys underneath it while it's moving," a man joked.
Cain said he's honored to be a part of the plan.
"I’ve been in Oldham County for a number of years, so to be a part of moving history, it's pretty fascinating," he said.
Once the building is lowered to its new foundation, construction can begin on the expansion. The construction company plans to finish the building in 2024.
A former grocery store in Crestwood is serving as the courthouse during the remodeling process in La Grange.
