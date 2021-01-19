LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- City approval is the only hurdle to a new farmer’s market coming to River Road in Louisville.
Oldham County-based Ashbourne Farms is looking to convert the former Lebanese American County Club near Zorn Avenue into a retail market and coffee shop. The property has been vacant for two years.
The five acres would have to be rezoned from residential to commercial in order for the project to become a reality.
The conservation group River Fields held a virtual neighborhood meeting Tuesday night to discuss plans about the possible future of the property.
“If you look back through the history of it all, a lot of stuff has come through down the river, and this part of town has made a lot of decisions about Louisville, and they seem to be on the successful side of it,” said Art Gower, who lives across the street. “The family that is behind it, I think they're into the best part of Louisville, and that is what we need.”
The proposed project would include a retail location to sell local products and produce from Ashbourne Farms as well as a coffee shop. Developers said it will also keep in mind the natural surrounding area.
“Our intention is to create the property as an example of an urban farm and have working gardens on the property and also convert the existing buildings into a farm store,” said Austin Musselman, co-owner of Ashbourne Farms.
Once completed, the location would provide about 20 local jobs while keeping the La Grange location.
The re-zoning proposal will now go to the planning commission for a vote.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved