LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Oldham County Health Department is encouraging everyone in the community to get vaccinated.
The county's Board of Health met Monday morning to discuss the latest COVID-19 data. The director of the health department says case counts are nowhere near what they were at the start of the year, but they did see cases picking up in July.
Based on that, Oldham County health department director Matt Rhodes recommended the board get the message out to the public to get vaccinated, wear masks when in indoor public places, practice social distancing, and avoid social activities with unvaccinated people.
Rhodes stopped short of issuing a mask mandate -- because he doesn't have the authority.
"Recently I've been asked by multiple community members to mandate masks in schools," Rhodes said Monday's meeting. "And I need to share: health directors do not have legal authority to issue mask mandates for any institution except the health department."
Classes at Oldham County schools are set to begin Wednesday. As of Monday, wearing masks will not be mandatory.
