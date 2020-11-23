LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 12-year-old Oldham County boy who was involved in an ATV crash has died.
A fundraising page for Grant Tucker's Family said the accident happened Nov. 15. The page has raised more than $26,000 to help Tucker's family with medical expenses.
Tucker went to North Oldham Middle School, which, along with Harmony Elementary School will open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for grief counseling.
"Grant was very well-known, very well-liked," said Lori McDowell, spokeswoman for Oldham County Schools. "Obviously, there's a lot of emotions going on. So what we've got counselors doing, if kids want to come in, they are able to do a few things. They can sign a card. They can write their favorite memories of Grant. If they need some one-on-one counseling or group counseling, then that's available."
McDowell said some people came to the school Monday. Students can also signup to meet virtually with counselors. The district said it knows the grieving process is more than two days and is available to help even when the grief session ends Tuesday.
