LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As a gentle sun set behind a sheet of clouds, the unmistakable tap of a woodpecker echoed over the Ohio River. Monday afternoon, Rosalind Streeter enjoyed a slice of that serenity at Schamback Park, which is located on the bank of the river in the small town of Westport in Oldham County.
Streeter lives just a few steps away and tries to visit the park daily.
"I did not realize how much I loved the river until I moved out here," she said.
And on Monday afternoon, she didn't visit the park alone. A group of about a dozen of her friends and neighbors joined her to make a statement about the beauty of the park and fight for feature that frames its view of the river. There, on the edge of the water, aged hardwood trees form a row.
Streeter considers the trees part of the park's charm.
"Whatever happens on the riverbank, there needs to be trees to help anchor whatever happens," she said.
But, their days are likely numbered. Oldham County plans to start removing them this week.
Judge-Executive David Voegele is convinced it's time for the trees to go as the county envisions a better Schamback Park.
"The trees there now are old, dilapidated to a large extent," he said. "Our vision here is to build a nice pavilion, new restrooms, a performance area. We'd like to add a walking path, and we'll be adding trees to the upper bank."
Some neighbors like Joe Ender are on the same page, especially after the fiscal court voted 7-to-2 in January to remove the trees.
"We're not talking about massive deforestation here. We're talking about 13 trees that, by my estimation, look like they're rotting," Ender said, in part. "It would be nice to see us come together on issues that I think are more important than the trivial trees that are along that bank."
But the other neighbors, like Streeter, are not convinced.
"It's sad to me that, even with a lot of people that are very concerned, that we are just being completely ignored," she said.
A Change.org petition, now more than 1,000 signatures strong, shows Streeter and the others aren't alone in their fight.
While some of the signatures appear to be from people who live outside of Kentucky or even the United States, many others appear to be residents of Oldham County.
The neighbors plan to drop off the petitions at the Oldham County Fiscal Court on Tuesday.
