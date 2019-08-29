CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) -- Big changes are coming this year for students at Camden Station Elementary School.
The $11.5 million renovation includes a new cafeteria and library, but that's just the beginning. Not only has the building undergone a major overhaul, but what happens inside has changed as well.
You'll notice one of the big changes as soon as you hit the front door. Before, after being buzzed in, people were supposed to go to the office, passing classroom wings on the way. Now, with a new "safe schools" entrance, they have to go through the office to get into the building.
"We had to keep our classroom wings compartmentalized to prevent anyone from coming in, getting into classroom wings," said Brent Bohannon, facilities director for Oldham County Schools. "Now, with the new design, we're able to keep our classroom wings compartmentalized only in necessary times, instead of all day, every day."
One of the biggest changes this year is in how kids learn. Instead of having desks that all face the front, rooms are set up with different stations, whether it's a more tradition desk and chair or something with couches or bean bags or higher tables, where kids can even stand if they want to. Then, it all can be easily moved out of the way for a group activity.
"All of our students are different, and they know themselves better than we do," said Kelli McMullen, a fifth-grade teacher at Camden Station. "So, some of them might learn better when they can kind of wiggle around ... and some might learn better when they're sitting in a typical desk. And so it's just whatever helps them learn the best."
Camden Station is also filled with new technology, including giant smartboards that students can interact with, using iPads or Google Chromebooks. At this STEM lab, students used to just learn how to use computers.
"Now, they're going to be learning how to program computers, how to code to program robots, to create virtual reality experiences, to design their own video games, to build things and go through the engineering and design process," said Lauren Smith, Camden Station's STEM Lab teacher.
Principal Stu Martin said the changes are preparing students for today's working world.
"Our students are able to create," he said. "They're able to problem-solve. They're able to collaborate. Those are all things that students have to do to be successful here at Camden and out in the workplace."
The changes at Camden Station are also getting students much more excited about learning.
"They're like 'Is this real life? I get to do this at school? This is what I've been dreaming about,'" Smith said. "And, so, they're just really excited. They don't even think that when they come in here, it's going to be school. They just get to do what they enjoy and what interests them."
The "adaptive learning" approach is being used in all Oldham County Schools. The renovation at Camden Station was held up a bit by the wet weather this year, and it's expected to be finished in the next couple of weeks.
