LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Louisville high schoolers had a pretty cool guest speaker at their assembly Thursday: an Olympic silver medalist.
Brooke Forde visited her alma mater, Sacred Heart Academy, to speak to students. She won a silver medal in Tokyo after swimming the anchor leg of the women's 4x200 freestyle relay in the preliminaries.
She spoke with students about her experience during the Olympics this year and what it was like to race on the world stage.
"It's so hard to describe," she said. "It's a surreal feeling, like it's still sinking in that I'm an Olympian. That really happened. But it's so special and it's such an honor to represent the country, especially in this year with COVID."
Forde also took some time to take pictures with the students.
Related Stories:
- Louisville Olympian and silver medalist stops by Lakeside to talk with fans
- BOZICH | The Forde family has an amazing Olympic swimming story to tell
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.