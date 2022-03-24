LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A newer version of the COVID-19 omicron variant has been found in Louisville's wastewater.
It's called Omicron BA.2 and has already caused another rise in COVID cases in Europe.
Dr. Jospeh Flynn of the Norton Medical Group said Thursday that this variant is 50-80 percent more infectious.
"As far as how serious it is, it's pretty similar to what we saw with original omicron, which is great news for all of us," Dr. Flynn said. "It's more upper respiratory, cold-like symptoms, and if you're vaccinated and have your booster, your chances of severe disease are very low."
Dr. Flynn said it's too early to say whether there will be another surge. He expects that warmer weather, vaccination rates and the high number of people previously infected with omicron variants will reduce the likelihood of another spike.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.