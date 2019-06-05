LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash near the Newburg neighborhood.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the crash took place at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Glen Valley Road and Jeanine Drive.
Mitchell said police believe a red passenger vehicle was traveling eastbound on Glen Valley Road, when the driver failed to yield right-of-way at a stop sign. That's when a pickup truck traveling southbound on Jeanine Drive hit the passenger vehicle.
The driver of the red passenger vehicle was pronounced dead after being transported to University Hospital.
A passenger who was in the red passenger vehicle and the driver of the pickup truck were also taken to University Hospital. Both had non-life-threatening injuries.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.