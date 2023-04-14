LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a crash in Algonquin neighborhood.
LMPD's Alicia Smiley says it happened around 10:00 p.m. Thursday night near the intersection of Algonquin Parkway and Dixie Highway.
After investigation, LMPD says a driver was pulling out of their driveway when a motorcycle hit them.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and died.
The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene.
The Traffic Unit is investigating.
