LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A man remains in critical condition after he was shot early Monday morning by Floyd County Sheriff's deputies.
The Indiana State Police Department says the Floyd County Sheriff's Department responded to a domestic situation at a home on Country Trace Lane at about 1 a.m. on Monday. That's near Floyd Central High School.
Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop says it isn't the first time officers have been called to the home.
Authorities say four deputies arrived and were speaking with a couple about what had happened. At some point during the conversation the man grabbed a shotgun, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls. Deputies ordered the man to drop the gun several times before he was shot, said Huls. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. It's not clear how many officers fired their guns.
The Indiana State Police Department is investigating the case. The Floyd County Sheriff's Office does not use body cameras, so ISP will have to start with scratch with the investigation.
Officers spent several hours collecting evidence at the home Monday morning after the shooting. ISP is expected to interview everyone involved.
"That's part of the job, you know?" said Huls. "You have to sometimes come in after the event actually happens, but it's just part of the process. You start at the beginning, speak to everybody involved from every different angle. They're very impartial and want to do the best job to find the truth of what actually happened."
A neighbor who chose to remain anonymous says the couple is relatively new to the neighborhood. That neighbor says officers could be heard yelling for the man to put the gun down before multiple gunshots rang out.
Officers say the man had both a shotgun and a handgun on his person. He remains in critical condition.
No officers were injured and the woman was not hurt.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
