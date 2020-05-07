LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — An online petition with more than 10,000 signatures calls for pools in Kentucky to open this summer after Gov. Andy Beshear and state health officials said that might not be possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amy Albiero, the general chair for the Kentucky Swimming Board of Directors, thinks each swimming facility should be looked at individually to see if it can follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Albiero, who owns Safe Splash in Louisville, believes many facilities can meet those guidelines.
"We'll filter every hour to two hours every group," she said, "having one way in, a different way out, no use of locker rooms, lobbies."
Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack, however, said in late April that there’s "almost no way" that kids, teens and adults can go to a pool and comply with social distancing guidance.
"It’s just not pragmatically possible," he said. "Public pools are not something we’re going to see, certainly not in the early part of the summer. Certainly not in May and June."
With community pools closed, those supporting the petition fear kids will find dangerous alternatives.
"Studies indicate without proper outlets juveniles are at an increased risk to engage in vandalism and other criminal behaviors," the petition reads. "Opening our community pools will help keep our communities happier, safer and ultimately healthier."
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.