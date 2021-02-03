LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are still spots left to start a new career as a line technician.
Jefferson Community and Technical College launched its new lineman training program Wednesday morning.
Crews are installing a pole yard, located on the Southwest Campus, where students can get training to become a line technician in the utility field industry.
The new training program will run for 10 weeks. Spots are still available for the March start date.
"These are local jobs. These are secure jobs. These are high wage jobs," said Ty Handy, president of JCTC. "They're just excellent opportunities to get a great career started in lineman work."
JCTC is working with LG&E and Kentucky Utilities to build the program to meet regional workforce demands.
Organizers said with this training, students are ready to be hired the day they graduate.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.