LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Italian opera singer will perform in Louisville later this year.
Andrea Bocelli will perform at the KFC Yum! Center on Dec. 2 as part of his U.S. tour. According to a news release, the performance will feature Bocelli's extensive repertoire, including music in honor of the holiday season.
Bocelli has sold nearly 90 million records. He has also performed at the Olympic Games and World Club. He has won a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards.
Tickets are on sale now. Click here to purchase tickets.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.