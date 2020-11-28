LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday was billed as one of the biggest cleanup days ever in Louisville's west end.
Dozens of volunteers gathered in a shopping center on West Broadway for what organizers called the "Greatest Cleanup in West End History." Solid Waste Management collected the group's trash bags at the end of the day.
"It's nothing to throw (away) extra paper on the sidewalk -- it's littered with paper," said Fonz Brown with Mopar Muscle Car Club, which worked alongside fellow car clubs and Metro Council members to put the event together. "At the end of the day, just making sure these kids have somewhere to come out to that looks a little bit better than it was yesterday."
For many years, Mopar Muscle Car Club has helped children and the elderly in the community during the holidays. After seeing the turnout Saturday, Brown said he and fellow club members hope the cleanup event will become an annual tradition.
"Wouldn't it be a great thing if every Saturday following Thanksgiving every year we don't sit around and eat leftovers (and instead) we move around and clean up our neighborhood?" said Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith, D-4.
