LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Outdoor enthusiasts all gathered at one place this weekend, not to get out of the cold, but to share in their passion for hunting and fishing.
The Outdoor Life Field and Stream Expo was held at the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend.
Some of the top companies in the world of hunting, fishing and outdoors talked with fans about the industry.
There were hunting trophy contests, seminars and archery. Vendors also showed off some of the products they offer.
"It is the natural sounds of the turkey. That has been a very popular call. It is my second year doing this show and I am sure it won't be my last," Ted Peters said.
Some talented canines also had a moment to show off their skills in the bird dog agility test.
