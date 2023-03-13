LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville is preparing for a spring celebration.
Easter Bunny Bash is planned for April 1 from 1-4 p.m. The free event will feature live entertainment, train rides and stilt-walking balloon artists.
There will also be an Easter bunny at the event for free photos.
The Easter bunny will also be available for photos at the outlet mall on March 25 from 1-4 p.m., March 26 from 1-3 p.m., and April 2 from 1-3 p.m. and April 8 from 1-4 p.m.
